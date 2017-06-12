The Latest: Flight school denies claims in students' lawsuit
In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 photo, Arslan Mamiliyev, who was training to become a commercial pilot at the American Flight Academy in Hartford, Conn., stands outside the building where the school was located. He and other international students are suing the school, saying they lost thousands of dollars and are being forced to leave the country after the school closed following two fatal plane crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|26 min
|Susanm
|314,573
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|1,544,883
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|63,769
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Norch
|163
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Soopacharged
|326
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC