The Hartford Names Robert Paiano Executive Vice President And Chief Risk Officer
The Hartford has named Robert Paiano chief risk officer to lead the company's Enterprise Risk Management operations, effective July 1. Paiano succeeds current Chief Risk Officer Robert Rupp, who is retiring. Paiano will report to The Hartford's Chairman and CEO Christopher "Bob Rupp has led the Enterprise Risk Management operations to best-in-class recognition during his time with The Hartford," Swift said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Yeah
|1,543,730
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|yet another Irving
|63,761
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|amedarts
|162
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,490
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
|cheater zach goatee
|Jun 11
|Disappointed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC