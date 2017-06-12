The Hartford Names Robert Paiano Exec...

The Hartford Names Robert Paiano Executive Vice President And Chief Risk Officer

The Hartford has named Robert Paiano chief risk officer to lead the company's Enterprise Risk Management operations, effective July 1. Paiano succeeds current Chief Risk Officer Robert Rupp, who is retiring. Paiano will report to The Hartford's Chairman and CEO Christopher "Bob Rupp has led the Enterprise Risk Management operations to best-in-class recognition during his time with The Hartford," Swift said.

