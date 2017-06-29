The Brutal Battle Against Medical Kidnappers
On the day Boston Children's Hospital celebrated being named "the number one pediatric hospital in the nation" by U.S. News & World Report, I was interviewing Dana Gottesfeld in nearby Somerville, Massachusetts. Dana is the young wife of Martin "Marty G" Gottesfeld, an imprisoned technology engineer/activist who used his skills to fight against medical child abuse committed at Boston's Children's Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Bob53
|1,551,179
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Karen
|20
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,715
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Elijah
|5
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC