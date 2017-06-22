Suspected Shooter Arrested In Hartford, Police Said
Enrique Perez, 25, of Sherbrooke Avenue was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon, police said. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree criminal mischief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
