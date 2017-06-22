Suspected Shooter Arrested In Hartfor...

Suspected Shooter Arrested In Hartford, Police Said

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Enrique Perez, 25, of Sherbrooke Avenue was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon, police said. He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree criminal mischief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 43 min ishmael 1,547,824
News Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09) 1 hr Tex-Ankini 1,660
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,843
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr let 314,653
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Dave 327
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC