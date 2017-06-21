Stroke Survivor to Speak In New Britain
Newbold will speak at the club's regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Paradise Pizza at 10 East St. Newbold, a Newington resident and a past Chamber of Commerce president, suffered a stroke while working in West Hartford in March.
