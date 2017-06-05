State lawmakers vote to authorize new tribal casino

Connecticut lawmakers approved most of a legislative package early Wednesday that could lead to a new tribal casino being built in East Windsor, a move that came hours after a multifaceted deal was reached that includes more off-track betting parlors in the state. The House of Representatives voted 103-46 in favor of the bill that allows the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a casino in East Windsor to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

