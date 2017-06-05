Soto reverses field, votes on casino bill
On May 14 I wrote about freshman Democratic state Rep. Chris Soto of New London abstaining from two key votes in the Appropriations Committee, one concerning the construction of a third tribally run casino in East Windsor, the other providing some pricing relief for Millstone Power Station. Soto pointed to a potential conflict of interest in skipping two of the most important policy decisions facing the local delegation in Hartford.
