Six Children Injured, Two Seriously, In Crash On I-84, State Police Say
Connecticut State Police are seeking information after eight people - including six children - were injured in a rollover crash on I-84 in Manchester. The one-car crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Friday on I-84 eastbound at Exit 60, and troopers from Troop H in Hartford responded.
