Sheff Plaintiffs To Judge: Stop State From Weakening School Desegregation
A quarter-century after testimony began in the Sheff v. O'Neill case, the civil-rights attorneys who filed the suit were back in court Wednesday, asking a judge to block what they say is the state's effort to weaken school-desegregation efforts in Hartford.
