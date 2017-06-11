Shakespeare Under the Stars Announces...

Shakespeare Under the Stars Announces Love's Labour's Lost

The artistic team at Capital Classics thinks we'll want a good laugh this summer. That's why it's staging Shakespeare's popular comedy "Love's Labour's Lost" for the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival, which runs for three weekends , outdoors on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, CT.

