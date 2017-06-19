Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.

