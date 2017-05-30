Predictive models flag problem claims
Some workers compensation insurers are doing what the property insurance industry does when it examines a building's potential to survive catastrophe: examining the person and the injury and predicting whether there is a likelihood of problems later on. One model is Travelers Cos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Yeah
|1,539,675
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 min
|cpeter1313
|314,480
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|President Schwart...
|63,689
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|51
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC