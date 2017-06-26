Power Outage Disrupts 911 System in Hartford Over Weekend

Equipment issues led to a power outage at Hartford's Public Safety Complex this weekend, causing emergency dispatch personnel to adopt a contingency plan for several hours, including manually relaying calls for service over radio. Mike Bruce, the city's interim director of emergency services telecommunication, said Monday that a "perfect storm" of malfunctioning systems led to the outage, which lasted from about 10:30 p.m. Friday to just before noon Saturday.

