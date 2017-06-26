Power Outage Disrupts 911 System in H...

Power Outage Disrupts 911 System in Hartford Over Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Equipment issues led to a power outage at Hartford's Public Safety Complex this weekend, causing emergency dispatch personnel to adopt a contingency plan for several hours, including manually relaying calls for service over radio. Mike Bruce, the city's interim director of emergency services telecommunication, said Monday that a "perfect storm" of malfunctioning systems led to the outage, which lasted from about 10:30 p.m. Friday to just before noon Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,549,233
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr weaponX 314,719
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr True That 20,946
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
News Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09) Sat kauna 1,667
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Fri Norch 164
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Dave 327
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC