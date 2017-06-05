Possible slot machines in Bridgeport

Possible slot machines in Bridgeport

There are 1 comment on the Greenwich Citizen story from Monday, titled Possible slot machines in Bridgeport. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:

The Shoreline Star pari-mutual wagering facility in Bridgeport, once was the home of jai alai, then greyhound racing. Now, in attempt to win approval for a third tribal casino, legislative leader may support a measure to bring a small number of slot machines to the facilioty.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BPT

Westwood, MA

#1 13 hrs ago
Why not. ...they line up to play lotto
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 1,540,510
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Arnie for Prez 63,707
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr weaponX 314,482
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) Mon AmerPie Gorilla 96
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
News Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha... May 31 Calling It True 8
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC