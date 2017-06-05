Possible slot machines in Bridgeport
There are 1 comment on the Greenwich Citizen story from Monday, titled Possible slot machines in Bridgeport. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:
The Shoreline Star pari-mutual wagering facility in Bridgeport, once was the home of jai alai, then greyhound racing. Now, in attempt to win approval for a third tribal casino, legislative leader may support a measure to bring a small number of slot machines to the facilioty.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Why not. ...they line up to play lotto
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|1,540,510
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,707
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|weaponX
|314,482
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC