Police logs - June 5

Police logs - June 5

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Bruce M. Dooley, 46, of 35 Low Pine Trail, Old Lyme, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second-degree failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license. Donjuan Martinez, 45, of 325 Huntington St. was charged May 25 with evading responsibility, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, misuse of plates and failure to drive right, and on Saturday with breach of peace and public indecency.

