Plainville Man Pushes Wife, 3-Year-Old, Gets Arrested, Police Say
A Plainville man was arrested Tuesday night after he pushed his wife while she was holding their 1-year-old and also pushed their 3-year-old, police said. Brendon Taylor, 32, of Meriline Avenue, was charged with two counts each of third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.
