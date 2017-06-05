Overdue library book returned 52 years later with apology note
Fifty-two years after being checked out at the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford, Connecticut, the book "Who Has Seen The Wind" by W.O. Mitchell is finally back on its shelf. The library's director, Martha Church, doesn't know who returned the weathered book after all these years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,542,648
|cheater zach goatee
|5 hr
|Disappointed
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Fugsworth
|63,742
|Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo...
|22 hr
|BPT
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Calling It True
|314,486
|U.S. Education Secretary Uses Former East Hartf...
|Sat
|pulte pollutes
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC