Overdue library book returned 52 year...

Overdue library book returned 52 years later with apology note

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFQD-AM Anchorage

Fifty-two years after being checked out at the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford, Connecticut, the book "Who Has Seen The Wind" by W.O. Mitchell is finally back on its shelf. The library's director, Martha Church, doesn't know who returned the weathered book after all these years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min nanoanomaly 1,542,648
cheater zach goatee 5 hr Disappointed 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Fugsworth 63,742
News Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo... 22 hr BPT 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sat Calling It True 314,486
News U.S. Education Secretary Uses Former East Hartf... Sat pulte pollutes 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hartford County was issued at June 11 at 5:01PM EDT

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,851 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC