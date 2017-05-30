New Twain House director says museum is "nexus for writers"
In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo, Pieter Roos, the new executive director of the Mark Twain House & Museum, poses outside the landmark in Hartford, Conn. Roos starts his new job July 5 after 18 years as executive director of Newport Restoration Foundation in Rhode Island.
