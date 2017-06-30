New Details Emerge on Historic Hartford Drug Bust
Twenty kilos of heroin, mixed with fentanyl was confiscated and on the streets, that amount translates to anywhere from $5 to $8 million value, according to federal sources. Raids overseen by the Drug Enforcement Administration were conducted in Hartford, East Hartford, New Britain and Meriden.
