More than 200 art, history museums gear for CT Open House Day

Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington offers buy one, get one ticket free during Connecticut Open House Day Saturday, June 10. Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington offers buy one, get one ticket free during Connecticut Open House Day Saturday, June 10. In an effort to build awareness of the state's extraordinary collection of art and history museums, the 13th annual Connecticut Open House Day will take place on Saturday, June 10. Participating will be more than 200 organizations and attractions around the state, including members of the much-lauded Connecticut Art Trail; discounts, free admission, special offers, activities and other enticements will be offered.

