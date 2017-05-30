More than 200 art, history museums gear for CT Open House Day
Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington offers buy one, get one ticket free during Connecticut Open House Day Saturday, June 10. Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington offers buy one, get one ticket free during Connecticut Open House Day Saturday, June 10. In an effort to build awareness of the state's extraordinary collection of art and history museums, the 13th annual Connecticut Open House Day will take place on Saturday, June 10. Participating will be more than 200 organizations and attractions around the state, including members of the much-lauded Connecticut Art Trail; discounts, free admission, special offers, activities and other enticements will be offered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,539,169
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,671
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,453
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|51
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC