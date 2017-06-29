Months-Long Drug Operation Nets 20 Kilos Heroin, Fentanyl Largely Packaged For Streets

Authorities said they thwarted a drug trafficking organization in Hartford when they raided a dozen different locations Thursday, bringing to end a months-long investigation and taking 20 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl - packaged in hundreds of thousands of bags - off the street. By the end of the day's sweep, federal authorities charged 13 people linked to an organization law enforcement officials said moved drugs throughout the area and in Massachusetts.

