Merritt Graphics Adds Truepress JetW3200UV HS

June 2, 2017 - Merritt Graphics , the Big Color Division of Joseph Merritt Company, assured its place as an industry leader in large-format printing when it added the Screen Truepress Jet W3200UV HS to its stable of equipment. "We decided on the Truepress Jet W3200UV HS after thorough research because, for our particular markets and price levels, there wasn't anything else available that delivered the level of speed, quality, and flexibility over a variety of substrates that Screen offered.

