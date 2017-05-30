Matt Remillard Continues His Winning Ways at Foxwoods
The amazing comeback of Matt "Sharp Shooter" Remillard continued last night as the popular Connecticut lightweight stopped Fatiou Fassinou in the Broadway Boxing headliner held in Fox Theater, at Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT. The Broadway Boxing series is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,539,169
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,671
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,453
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|51
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC