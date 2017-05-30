Matt Remillard Continues His Winning Ways at Foxwoods

The amazing comeback of Matt "Sharp Shooter" Remillard continued last night as the popular Connecticut lightweight stopped Fatiou Fassinou in the Broadway Boxing headliner held in Fox Theater, at Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT. The Broadway Boxing series is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House.

