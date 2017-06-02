Man Dies After Being Shot While In New Haven Home, Police Say
Joshua Rivera was inside 128 Greenwood St. when a bullet went through his first-floor window and struck him in the head, according to Officer David Hartman. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital , where he later died.
