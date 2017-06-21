Lorde, Farruko Coming To Connecticut ...

Lorde, Farruko Coming To Connecticut Casinos

Lorde's 2018 North American Tour arrives at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com Lucinda Williams heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., followed by the Rippingtons on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.; and Mary Chapin Carpenter on Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m., followed by the Subdudes on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com Farruko performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by Prince Royce on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.; Best of the 90's , featuring Bobby Brown , Tone Loc , Mark Morrison , Crystal Waters , DJ Kook and Robin S , on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.; and Daddy Yankee on Sept.

