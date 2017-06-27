Local Florist, Clothier To Move Into ...

Local Florist, Clothier To Move Into Delamar West Hartford

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Delamar West Hartford will soon be the home to Robert Dinucci's Lane & Lenge and Bob DeGemmis' Connecticut Custom Clothing Company when the hotel opens this summer. The stores - longtime local businesses in the area - will be located in Delamar's hotel lobby , according to hotel officials.

