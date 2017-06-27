Limit DNA tests
Innocence Project lawyer Vanessa Potkin hugs Alfred Swinton, a man once suspected of being a serial killer, after a Superior Court judge Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut, approved a new trial in the 1991 murder of Carla Terry after DNA testing proved that he could not have made a bite mark that was a key piece of evidence. A pending Pennsylvania bill to expand DNA testing should exclude mandatory use of the procedure when defendants claim it would exonerate them.
