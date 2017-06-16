Lawsuit Questions Hartford Councilwom...

Lawsuit Questions Hartford Councilwoman's Residency

Eric Coleman, through court filings prepared by his attorney, Nitor Egbarin, claims that Cynthia Jennings resides in Windsor, not Hartford. Jennings, an attorney, is currently in her second term on the Hartford council as a member of the Working Families Party.

