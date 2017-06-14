Laid Back Festival Coming To Hartford
The Laid Back Festival , featuring Jackson Browne , Steve Winwood , Peter Wolf and Jaimoe's Jassz Band , celebrates the spirit of Gregg Allman at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. livenation.com AC2 , an intimate evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen , takes place at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com Mutemath performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept.
