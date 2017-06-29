Kevin's Kourt Opens In South Windsor

UConn men's basketball head coach Kevin Ollie opened the second Kevin's Kourt, in South Windsor, on June 16. The South Windsor location is at the South Windsor Community Center, 150 Nevers Road, and now shares space with the adjacent barrier-free playground, My Friends Place. "This is the first time we've partnered with the 'Boundless Playground,' and it's just going to be wonderful," Ollie said.

