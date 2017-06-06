Juvenile Car Theft Suspect Speeds By ...

Juvenile Car Theft Suspect Speeds By Cops, Gets Arrested, Hartford Police Say

Police said they arrested a juvenile who was behind the wheel of a stolen car Monday by being in the right place at the right time. The stolen car sped by as plainclothes detectives were conducting surveillance in the North End as part of narcotics operations about 6:30 p.m., police said Tuesday.

