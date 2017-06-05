Judge grants new trial for man convic...

Judge grants new trial for man convicted in 1991 killing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Alfred Swinton and his lawyers walk out of Superior Court in Hartford, Conn., Thursday, June 8, 2017, after a judge dismissed his murder conviction in a 1991 killing. Swinton was released and will be under house arrest while the murder charge remains pending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Earl 1,541,496
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jun 6 weaponX 314,482
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 96
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
News Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha... May 31 Calling It True 8
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,779 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC