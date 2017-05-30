In one state, abused animals get a legal voice in court

This undated photo obtained by The Associated Press shows Desmond, a dog that was beaten, starved and strangled in Connecticut in 2012 by his owner, Alex Wullaert, who admitted to the violence but avoided jail time under a probation program for first-time offenders. Animal rights advocates, who strongly objected to the ruling, used this photo on T-shirts and posters as they pushed for better legal advocacy for abused animals.

