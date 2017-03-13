Hit a Golf Ball, Feed a Fish During C...

Hit a Golf Ball, Feed a Fish During Connecticut River Promotion

Lunchtime in downtown Hartford's Mortensen Riverfront Plaza is now tee time. Riverfront Recapture, which aims to reconnect people in the greater Hartford community with the river through programs and events, is selling the chance to whack biodegradable golf balls into the Connecticut River on Fridays...

Hartford, CT

