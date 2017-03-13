Hit a Golf Ball, Feed a Fish During Connecticut River Promotion
Lunchtime in downtown Hartford's Mortensen Riverfront Plaza is now tee time. Riverfront Recapture, which aims to reconnect people in the greater Hartford community with the river through programs and events, is selling the chance to whack biodegradable golf balls into the Connecticut River on Fridays...
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Realtime
|1,545,258
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|John-K
|314,610
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Democrat mom
|63,770
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 14
|Soopacharged
|326
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC