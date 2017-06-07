'Hidden Figures,' Female Scientists At Real Art Ways
Taraji P. Henson, right, plays a scientist who works at NASA during the early days of the space program in "Hidden Figures." Taraji P. Henson, right, plays a scientist who works at NASA during the early days of the space program in "Hidden Figures."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|RoxLo
|1,539,968
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,703
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|314,481
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|51
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC