Here's a First: Hartford's Downtown N...

Here's a First: Hartford's Downtown Now Offers Free Roadside Assistance for Cyclists

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: StreetsBlog.org

A staffer from Hartford's downtown business improvement district responds to a call for a bike repair. Photo: Hartford BID Bicyclists in downtown Hartford, Connecticut, have a new option if they need repairs on the go - the area's business improvement district has launched a first-of-its-kind roadside assistance program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min weaponX 1,542,362
News Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo... 12 hr BPT 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr President is NOT ... 63,736
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 hr Calling It True 314,486
News U.S. Education Secretary Uses Former East Hartf... 19 hr pulte pollutes 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr ThomasA 20,926
Snowden and Reality Winner - marriage? Fri Nosy 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,230 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC