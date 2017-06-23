Hartford Youth Help Build Monument To Victims Of Gun Violence
John Thomas has high hopes for the 6-foot pyramid he raised Friday in a vacant lot near the corner of Barbour and Nelson streets. Modeled after the tombs of great leaders, the monument was built by Hartford youth, members of the Community Renewal Team's YouthBuild job-training program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
