Hartford Yard Goats to Celebrate ESPN Radio's Mikey C with 'Mikey C Day'
ESPN Radio's Weekend Observations personality Mikey C - Mike Costantinou - will be the honored guest at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Conn., as the Hartford Yard Goats celebrate "Mikey C Day" on Wednesday, June 28. The Yard Goats - the Colorado Rockies' Double-A affiliate - will welcome Costantinou as they take on The Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 p.m. ET. Costantinou will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game, and will also join in select on-field promotions.
