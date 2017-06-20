Hartford Will Limit Accumulation of Sick and Vacation Time by City Workers
HARTFORD - With less than two weeks left in the fiscal year and state aid for Hartford in limbo, the city has taken another step to demonstrate it's clamping down on spending - " this time, limiting the amount of sick and vacation time nonunion workers may accrue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Ed Norton
|63,821
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,546,735
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|the apparatus
|314,649
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|Dave
|327
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC