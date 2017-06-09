Hartford School Board Adopts $418M Bu...

Hartford School Board Adopts $418M Budget, But Jobs Still In Limbo

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

It's not just city politicos on edge as another week passes without a state bailout for Hartford: Jobs for school administrators and teachers still hang in the balance, even as the city school board adopted a $418 million spending plan Friday. The board was supposed to vote on Hartford's 2017-18 education budget three and a half weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min John 1,542,100
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 58 min ThomasA 20,926
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr weaponX 314,484
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Arnold 63,727
Snowden and Reality Winner - marriage? 20 hr Nosy 1
News Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c... Fri BPT 1
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport Jun 7 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC