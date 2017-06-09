Hartford School Board Adopts $418M Budget, But Jobs Still In Limbo
It's not just city politicos on edge as another week passes without a state bailout for Hartford: Jobs for school administrators and teachers still hang in the balance, even as the city school board adopted a $418 million spending plan Friday. The board was supposed to vote on Hartford's 2017-18 education budget three and a half weeks ago.
