Hartford Police: Woman Arrested In May Fatal Crash
Police said they have charged a driver with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle after a May crash in the city that killed her passenger. Sillin Buckham, 40, of Cleveland Avenue in Hartford was arrested on a warrant Tuesday; her bail was set at $50,000, police said.
