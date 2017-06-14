Hartford Police Watch Illegal Gun Sale, Make Arrest
Police said they thwarted an illegal gun sale on Zion Street in Hartford this week, seizing three long guns and drugs. Cesar Marquez, 41, of Zion Street was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a firearm and weapons in a motor vehicle Monday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
