Hartford Police Set To Start New Recr...

Hartford Police Set To Start New Recruit Class Amid Retirements

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The city's police department is poised to get an infusion of police recruits in the coming weeks, officials said Thursday. A new class of about 22 officers is set to begin at the academy in July, according to Chief James Rovella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 17 min Reality Check 1,541,470
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jun 6 weaponX 314,482
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 96
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
News Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha... May 31 Calling It True 8
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC