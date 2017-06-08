Hartford Police Set To Start New Recruit Class Amid Retirements
The city's police department is poised to get an infusion of police recruits in the coming weeks, officials said Thursday. A new class of about 22 officers is set to begin at the academy in July, according to Chief James Rovella.
