Hartford Police Make Arrest In June Homicide
Police have made an arrest in a brazen homicide from last week, one investigators say was rooted in an ongoing feud between the suspect and victim. Samuel Stevenson, 24, was taken into custody late Monday by a combined task force of city police officers and U.S. Marshals, Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.
