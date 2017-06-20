Hartford Police Make Arrest In June H...

Hartford Police Make Arrest In June Homicide

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Police have made an arrest in a brazen homicide from last week, one investigators say was rooted in an ongoing feud between the suspect and victim. Samuel Stevenson, 24, was taken into custody late Monday by a combined task force of city police officers and U.S. Marshals, Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.

