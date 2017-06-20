Hartford police make arrest in homici...

Hartford police make arrest in homicide investigation

Police say they arrested and charged 22-year-old Samuel Stevenson with the murder of Timothy Burt that happened on June 11 on Enfield Street. At 10:21 a.m. on June 11, Hartford police responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 69 Enfield Street.

