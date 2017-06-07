Hartford Police: 18-Year-Old Ran From Cops, Tossed Gun, Got Arrested
Tyquell Roberts of Chestnut Street in Hartford threatened to kill the officers during the arrest, police said Wednesday. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree threatening, interfering with police and second-degree criminal trespass.
