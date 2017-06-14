Hartford Parks Hosting Free Friday-Night Summer Movies
The annual summer series of free Friday-night outdoor movie screenings in Hartford parks runs June 16 to Aug. 25. Here's the lineup. The annual summer series of free Friday-night outdoor movie screenings in Hartford parks runs June 16 to Aug. 25. Here's the lineup.
