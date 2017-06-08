Hartford man sentenced to prison for ...

Hartford man sentenced to prison for distributing crack

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jimmie Smith was sentenced on Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford to 46 months of federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing crack cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from joint law enforcement investigation headed by the FBI's Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force and the Hartford Police Department that targeted a drug trafficking organization operating in Hartford's North End that was distributing crack and powder cocaine.

