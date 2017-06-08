Hartford man sentenced to prison for distributing crack
Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jimmie Smith was sentenced on Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford to 46 months of federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing crack cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from joint law enforcement investigation headed by the FBI's Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force and the Hartford Police Department that targeted a drug trafficking organization operating in Hartford's North End that was distributing crack and powder cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Trump Is Illegiti...
|1,541,768
|Snowden and Reality Winner - marriage?
|49 min
|Nosy
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,726
|Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Possible slot machines in Bridgeport
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|weaponX
|314,482
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC