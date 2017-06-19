Hartford Man Sentenced In East Hartfo...

Hartford Man Sentenced In East Hartford Robberies

A 22-year-old Hartford man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the armed robberies of two small grocery stores in East Hartford. Ikeem Elliot pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

