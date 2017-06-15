Hartford Man Gets Three Years For Stabbing Son
A city man who stabbed his son in the chest during a drunken brawl was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison. In the assault case, Hartford police responded to Willard Street about 1 a.m. May 31, where they found that Poteat had stabbed his 24-year-old son in the chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,544,858
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|weaponX
|314,557
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Norch
|163
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|WACKO
|63,768
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Soopacharged
|326
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC