Hartford Man Gets Three Years For Sta...

Hartford Man Gets Three Years For Stabbing Son

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A city man who stabbed his son in the chest during a drunken brawl was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison. In the assault case, Hartford police responded to Willard Street about 1 a.m. May 31, where they found that Poteat had stabbed his 24-year-old son in the chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Incognito4Ever 1,544,858
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min weaponX 314,557
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr ThomasA 20,936
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Wed Norch 163
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed WACKO 63,768
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Wed Soopacharged 326
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC